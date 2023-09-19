Russian, Chinese foreign ministers: Russian interests must be considered in Ukraine crisis

Any bid to resolve the Ukraine crisis must take account of Russian interests and include its participation, the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers were quoted as saying on Monday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine and noted the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking account of Russia's interests and, more particularly, its participation," Russia's Foreign Ministry said after talks in Russia between Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi.

