US, Japan, S.Korea concerned about Russia-N.Korea ties' impact on Indo-Pacific -Japan foreign ministry
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:21 IST
- Country:
- Japan
U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials discussed on Tuesday the recent Russia-North Korea summit and shared concerns that deeper Russia-North Korea ties may have a negative impact on stability in the Indo-Pacific, Japan's foreign ministry said.
They also agreed to continue monitoring the situation considering its potential impact on the war in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Japan
- North Korea
- Japanese
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Russia recognises first crew to use hypersonic missile in Ukraine -TASS
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to replace wartime defence minister
Russia says Ukraine launched drone attacks on Kursk region
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week