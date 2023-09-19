India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move; trashes Canada's allegations over Khalistani leader's killing

India on Tuesday rejected as ''absurd'' and ''motivated'' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of ''potential'' Indian links to the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case, in fresh strains to the bilateral ties.

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay was summoned and informed about the decision to expel the senior official, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying the move reflects New Delhi's growing concern at the ''interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.'' In a strong reaction to remarks by Trudeau and the Canadian foreign minister, the MEA said such ''unsubstantiated'' allegations seek to ''shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.'' Though the MEA did not divulge the name of the Canadian diplomat who has been asked to leave India within five days, people familiar with the matter said it is the Canadian intelligence agency's station chief in New Delhi Olivier Sylvestere.

The Indian action to expel the Canadian diplomat came hours after Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced that a “top Indian diplomat” has been expelled from Canada in view of the alleged links to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani leader. He was shot dead by two gunmen in Surrey in June.

Joly's office said the diplomat is Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to Canadian broadcaster CBC news.

The ties between India and Canada have come under strain in view of New Delhi's concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in that country. Last week, the talks on a bilateral free trade agreement were frozen apparently in view of the deteriorating ties.

''The high commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days,'' the MEA said in a statement.

India also described as ''absurd and motivated'' Trudeau's claim of a ''potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar.

''We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian prime minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their foreign minister. Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,'' the MEA said before announcing the expulsion of the Canadian diplomat.

The MEA said the ''inaction'' of the Canadian Government on this matter has been ''long-standing'' and of continuing concern.

''That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern. The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new,'' it said.

''We reject any attempts to connect the Government of India to such developments. We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil,'' it added.

The MEA said similar allegations were made by Trudeau to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and were ''completely rejected''. Modi and Trudeau had a bilateral meeting on September 10 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

''We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law,'' it said.

In a statement in the House of Commons on Monday, Trudeau said Canadian security agencies have been ''actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.'' ''Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,'' he said.

The CBC news, quoting an unnamed Canadian government source, said Trudeau has briefed the leaders of some of Canada's closest allies about the case, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.

In his talks with Trudeau' on September 10, Modi conveyed India's strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada as they are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats and threatening the Indian community there.

In July, India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, days after posters featuring names of India's senior diplomats serving in Canada surfaced in certain areas in that country.

In June, a video emerged on social media that showed a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It was reportedly part of a parade that was organised by some Khalistani elements in Brampton.

