Suspected of having an illicit affair, man beaten to death in UP village

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:26 IST
Suspected of having an illicit affair, man beaten to death in UP village
A 45-year-old man was beaten to death by three persons in a village here on the suspicion of having an illicit affair with a woman, police said on Tuesday. The three accused have been arrested, they added.

The incident took place late Monday night in Bhuselva village in the Gaura Chauraha area here when Rajkumar Verma was beaten to death by the accused who suspected him of being in an illicit affair with a woman, SP Keshav Kumar said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ramesh, the son of the deceased, a case was registered against three persons --- Sadhu, his wife Nirmala and Rambaran --- all residents of the same village, he added.

The SP said the accused trio were arrested on Tuesday.

