G7 countries recognize Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term, U.S. says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:14 IST
There is a recognition among the G7 advanced countries that Russia is settling into its invasion of Ukraine for the medium and long term, and therefore the collective response should focus on supporting it accordingly, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the official said reinforcing Ukraine's air defenses was key not only for the battlefield but also to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure as the winter settles in.

 

