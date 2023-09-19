International Criminal Court reports cybersecurity 'incident'
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday said it had detected unusual activity on its information systems at the end of last week.
"Immediate measures were adopted to respond to this cybersecurity incident and to mitigate its impact," the ICC said in a statement.
