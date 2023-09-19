Left Menu

Two arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 7 kg opium powder in Rajatshan's Bhilwara

Later, when the car entered the Gulabpura police stations area, it was stopped and 1.5 kg of high quality opium and seven kg of opium doda powder were seized, the official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:26 IST
Two arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 7 kg opium powder in Rajatshan's Bhilwara
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged smugglers were arrested on Tuesday and 1.5 kg of opium and seven kg of opium powder were seized in Rajatshan's Bhilwara district, police said.

The value of the seized contraband in the market is estimated to be around Rs 8.55 lakh, they said. In a statement, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said that they were apprehended by a CID team from an area under the Gulabpura police station as part of a campaign against drug trafficking.

Gopal and Bheru Lal were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said. The official said that Gopal was on a motorcycle and was caught by the team. He revealed that he was escorting a car carrying the contraband, Dinesh said. Later, when the car entered the Gulabpura police station's area, it was stopped and 1.5 kg of high quality opium and seven kg of opium doda powder were seized, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023