Left Menu

US lawmaker to urge chip industry group to reduce China investments -source

The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China on Tuesday planned to meet with a semiconductor industry group to express concerns over U.S. investments in China's chip industry, according a source familiar with the matter. Representative Mike Gallagher, an influential Republican lawmaker whose select committee has pressed the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on sending U.S. technology to China, planned to meet with the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents major chip firms such as Nvidia and Intel whose sales to China have been affected by U.S. export rules, the source said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:28 IST
US lawmaker to urge chip industry group to reduce China investments -source

The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China on Tuesday planned to meet with a semiconductor industry group to express concerns over U.S. investments in China's chip industry, according a source familiar with the matter.

Representative Mike Gallagher, an influential Republican lawmaker whose select committee has pressed the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on sending U.S. technology to China, planned to meet with the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents major chip firms such as Nvidia and Intel whose sales to China have been affected by U.S. export rules, the source said. Gallagher planned to tell the group he believes that U.S. rules enacted last October that cut off the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China should be tightened to cover less advanced chips, the source said. The source added that Gallagher also aimed to talk with the group about reducing the number of semiconductor manufacturing machines that could be sent to China.

Also among the planned discussion topics is U.S. investment in Chinese chip firms. Intel, Qualcomm and other firms have venture capital arms that have invested in Chinese technology companies, the source added. Gallagher also will express his concerns that a massive Chinese effort to build up capacity to build less advanced chips used in automobiles, washing machines and other everyday products could one day result in China dumping those chips on the U.S. market and drive U.S. makers of such chips out of business, the source said.

A representative for the Semiconductor Industry Association did not immediately return a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023