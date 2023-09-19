Left Menu

France's Macron told Armenian PM he will call UN Security Council meeting over Karabakh - Armenian PM's office

French President Emmanuel Macron told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call that he will call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council because of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Tuesday. "The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the attack of Azerbaijan was discussed. Baku said it needed to restore constitutional order and drive Armenian military units out of the region.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:06 IST
France's Macron told Armenian PM he will call UN Security Council meeting over Karabakh - Armenian PM's office

French President Emmanuel Macron told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call that he will call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council because of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the attack of Azerbaijan was discussed. Both sides emphasized the inadmissibility of using force and the need to use international mechanisms for de-escalation," it said in a statement.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is largely controlled by ethnic Armenians with Yerevan's support. Baku said it needed to restore constitutional order and drive Armenian military units out of the region. Armenia denies having forces in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023