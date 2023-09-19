France's Macron told Armenian PM he will call UN Security Council meeting over Karabakh - Armenian PM's office
French President Emmanuel Macron told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call that he will call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council because of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Tuesday. "The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the attack of Azerbaijan was discussed. Baku said it needed to restore constitutional order and drive Armenian military units out of the region.
"The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the attack of Azerbaijan was discussed. Both sides emphasized the inadmissibility of using force and the need to use international mechanisms for de-escalation," it said in a statement.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is largely controlled by ethnic Armenians with Yerevan's support. Baku said it needed to restore constitutional order and drive Armenian military units out of the region. Armenia denies having forces in the area.
