Left Menu

Germany summons Polish ambassador over cash for visas affair -sources

Germany summoned the Polish ambassador on Tuesday and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke to her Polish counterpart to discuss allegations about a cash for visas affair for migrants that has roiled Polish domestic politics, government sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:23 IST
Germany summons Polish ambassador over cash for visas affair -sources
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany summoned the Polish ambassador on Tuesday and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke to her Polish counterpart to discuss allegations about a cash for visas affair for migrants that has roiled Polish domestic politics, government sources told Reuters. The Polish government is facing opposition accusations that it was complicit in a system in which migrants received visas at an accelerated pace without proper checks after paying intermediaries.

Germany is seeking urgent clarification as to how many visas might have been issued and the nationalities of the recipients, the sources said, and also wanted to know what countermeasures the Polish government was taking. The Polish foreign ministry and government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023