Germany summons Polish ambassador over cash for visas affair -sources
Germany summoned the Polish ambassador on Tuesday and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke to her Polish counterpart to discuss allegations about a cash for visas affair for migrants that has roiled Polish domestic politics, government sources told Reuters.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany summoned the Polish ambassador on Tuesday and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke to her Polish counterpart to discuss allegations about a cash for visas affair for migrants that has roiled Polish domestic politics, government sources told Reuters. The Polish government is facing opposition accusations that it was complicit in a system in which migrants received visas at an accelerated pace without proper checks after paying intermediaries.
Germany is seeking urgent clarification as to how many visas might have been issued and the nationalities of the recipients, the sources said, and also wanted to know what countermeasures the Polish government was taking. The Polish foreign ministry and government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- Germany
- Nancy Faeser
- Polish
ALSO READ
Dutch Interior Minister Bruins Slot set for foreign ministry
Russian missile strikes Ukrainian police building, one killed - interior minister
Russian air strike kills three in Ukraine's Kherson region - interior minister
Morocco's Interior Ministry said a powerful earthquake killed at least 296 people, reports AP.
Former Slovak PM and ex-interior minister scuffle on election campaign trail