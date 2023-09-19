Following are the top stories of the day at 9.10 pm.

NATION DEL73 LDALL PARLIAMENT Parliament moves into its new home, PM Modi urges MPs to forget past bitterness, women's reservation bill takes centre stage New Delhi: In a historic transition, the Parliament moved into a swanky new complex on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter and the introduction of the women's reservation bill taking centre stage.

DEL72 2ND LDALL WOMEN'S RESERVATION BILL Towards a fighting chance for women in politics: govt introduces women's reservation bill New Delhi: The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a proposal pending for years and blending history, politics and societal imperatives on the first day in the new Parliament building.

DEL67 INDIA-CANADA-DIPLOMAT-LDALL EXPEL India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move; trashes Canada's allegations over Khalistani terrorist's killing New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected as ''absurd'' and ''motivated'' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a ''potential'' Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat action after Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case, marking fresh tensions to the already frayed bilateral ties.

DEL80 PM-WHATSAPP PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined WhatsApp Channels in an outreach exercise through one of the most popular social media platforms.

DEL68 AP-NAIDU-WARRANT Andhra Pradesh: CID seeks fresh warrant against TDP chief Naidu after registering new FIR in Fibernet scam case New Delhi: In fresh trouble for former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh CID has sought a fresh warrant against him after filing a new FIR related to the Rs 330 crore Fibernet project scam case, officials said Tuesday.

DEL41 SC-COAL SCAM-CBI WITNESS-ED ACCUSED Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right New Delhi: Claiming potential violation of his fundamental right, a man listed by the CBI as a witness in a coal scam case has approached the Supreme Court against the Enforcement Directorate's decision naming him as an accused in the linked money laundering case, calling the action of the two federal probe agencies ''inherently contradictory''.

DEL36 JK-LD GUNFIGHT Anantnag gunfight over; LeT commander Uzair Khan among 2 terrorists killed: Police Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan was among the two terrorists killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district that ended after seven days, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday. MDS24 KA-DELHI-LD SIDDARAMAIAH Karnataka CM to meet MPs & Ministers from State in Delhi tomorrow; Cauvery issue on top of the agenda Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be holding a meeting with all Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from Karnataka in the national capital on Wednesday, to discuss a host of issues concerning the state, especially the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

MDS23 KL-VIJAYAN-RESHUFFLE No complete cabinet reshuffle, CM Vijayan says but ensures implementation of coalition commitment Thiruvananthapuram: By ruling out a major reshuffle of the state cabinet as speculated by a section of the media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday this is not on the agenda of the LDF right now, but assurances given to some minor partners would be honoured at the right time.

MDS21 KL-NIPAH-LD CM Nipah outbreak under control but chance of second wave cannot be ruled out, says Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control now, but the threat of the infectious disease is not over yet in the state.

CAL17 MN-2ND LD BANDH Normal life affected in Imphal Valley as Meira Paibi, local clubs call for 48-hr bandh Imphal: Normal life was affected in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur on Tuesday as Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, and five local clubs called for a 48-hour bandh from midnight, demanding the release of five persons who were arrested for carrying firearms and sporting camouflage uniforms, officials said. DEL44 MN-POLICE-UNIFORM Manipur: One among 5 arrested for extortion member of terror group; police warns against misusing uniform New Delhi/Imphal: In the wake of arrest of five persons for extortion in Manipur including a suspected member of a banned terror group, Manipur Police has again warned of stern action against all those who were misusing uniform for their ulterior motives. By Sumir Kaul DEL47 AVI-DGCA-STAFF SHORTAGE Staff shortage at DGCA delays issuance of pilot licences New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is taking at least a couple of months to issue licences to trained pilots as the regulator is grappling with the shortage of staff at key positions, according to sources. By Jeevan Prakash Sharma CAL9 RAIL-LD KURMI STIR Kurmi stir: 11 trains cancelled, 12 diverted in Jharkhand, Odisha Ranchi/Bhubaneswar: At least 11 trains were cancelled and 12 others diverted under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railways (SER) and East Coast Railways (ECoR) in Jharkhand and Odisha respectively in view of an indefinite rail blockade called by Kurmi organisations in three eastern states from Wednesday, officials said. LEGAL LGD19 SC-CHANNELS-SELF REGULATION No statutory vacuum, robust mechanism in place for regulating media channels : Centre to SC New Delhi: Asserting that there is no statutory vacuum, the central government has told the Supreme Court there exists a robust mechanism for regulation of content of private television channels.

LGD6 HR-COURT-MLA Cong MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand Nuh (Haryana): A court here on Tuesday sent Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district, to judicial custody for 14 days.

FOREIGN FGN72 UK-INDIA-LD CANADA UK says India trade talks 'continue as before' amid Canada allegations London: The UK government said on Tuesday that the ''serious allegations'' over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada will not impact its own ongoing trade negotiations with India. By Aditi Khanna FGN20 PAK-IMF-UKRAINE-LD ARMS Report says cash-strapped Pakistan sold arms to Ukraine for crucial IMF funding; Islamabad rejects allegation Islamabad: Secret Pakistani arms sales to the US to be used by Ukraine helped cash-strapped Islamabad secure a crucial IMF bailout earlier this year, a report cited internal Pakistani and American government documents as confirming. By Sajjad Hussain

