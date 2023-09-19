2 Indians among 4 arrested in Nepal for gold chain robbery

Left Menu

The arrests took place at various locations within Kathmandu shortly after the suspects fled the scene following the snatching of a 23-gram gold chain from the womans neck in Kuleshwor area, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.The suspects have been identified as Suraj Gurung, 44, from Kathmandu Anwar Husain Ansari, 48, from Parsa district Shakti Bhaumik, 47, from West Bengal and Sachin Gadbe, 30, from Maharashtra.

Two Indian nationals were among four people arrested on Tuesday for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman on the outskirts of Kathmandu, police said on Tuesday. The arrests took place at various locations within Kathmandu shortly after the suspects fled the scene following the snatching of a 23-gram gold chain from the woman's neck in Kuleshwor area, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

The suspects have been identified as Suraj Gurung, 44, from Kathmandu; Anwar Husain Ansari, 48, from Parsa district; Shakti Bhaumik, 47, from West Bengal; and Sachin Gadbe, 30, from Maharashtra. While bike-borne Sachin and Suraj snatched the gold chain, Anwar and Shakti were involved in buying and selling the ornament, police said.

Upon apprehension, the police successfully recovered the stolen gold chain. The suspects have been handed over to the Kalimati Police Circle for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

