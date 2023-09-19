Left Menu

UP court summons Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife in molestation case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:29 IST
A special POCSO court here on Tuesday issued a notice to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife asking her to appear in the court on October 7 in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and his family.

The Judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Ritesh Sachdeva, has asked complainant Aliya Siddiqui to appear before it for reply after police filed a final report in the case against all accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Government counsel Pradeep Balyan told PTI that police have given a clean chit to all five accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the molestation case.

According to the prosecution, Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012 while the others had supported him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai by Aliya and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020.

After investigation, police have given a clean chit to Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunisa, his brothers Fezuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin in the case.

