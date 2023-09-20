Left Menu

Woman found dead in her southwest Delhi house

On Sunday around 11 pm, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station about the incident, a senior police officer said. After police reached the spot, they found that the body of a woman -- identified as Krishna Devi -- was lying in a pool of blood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in southwest Delhi's Jia Sarai area with an injury on her neck, police said on Tuesday. On Sunday around 11 pm, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station about the incident, a senior police officer said. After police reached the spot, they found that the body of a woman -- identified as Krishna Devi -- was lying in a pool of blood. The front side of her neck had a deep wound, police said.

According to police, one Mamta, who runs a small kitchen for students, used to provide food to Krishna Devi.

On Sunday around 9:30 pm, she came to deliver her food but found that the light was switched off. She called a person from the second floor and found her lying in her room, police said. No sign of robbery or burglary has been observed so far, the officer said. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for the autopsy and the spot was inspected by the crime team and forensics, police said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at Kishangarh police station and investigation is under progress, they added.

