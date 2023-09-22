Left Menu

Israel on the cusp of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu announces at UN

UN News | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:44 IST
Israel on the cusp of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu announces at UN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that Israel is at the cusp of a "dramatic breakthrough": a historic peace deal between his country and Saudi Arabia. "Such a peace will go a long way in ending Arab-Israeli conflict and will encourage other Arab States to normalize their relations with Israel," he said, adding that it will also enhance prospects of peace with the Palestinians. The agreement, he emphasized will "encourage a broader reconciliation between Judaism and Islam, between Jerusalem and Mecca, between the descendants of Isaac and the descendants of Ishmael." In his address, Prime Minister Netanyahu also said that planned corridor spanning from Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, Israel to Europe, which was discussed at the recently held G20 Summit between himself, US President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of India, would facilitate maritime, rail, communication and energy connectivity for the benefit of over two billion people. _**More to follow...**_

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023