Israel on the cusp of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu announces at UN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that Israel is at the cusp of a "dramatic breakthrough": a historic peace deal between his country and Saudi Arabia. "Such a peace will go a long way in ending Arab-Israeli conflict and will encourage other Arab States to normalize their relations with Israel," he said, adding that it will also enhance prospects of peace with the Palestinians. The agreement, he emphasized will "encourage a broader reconciliation between Judaism and Islam, between Jerusalem and Mecca, between the descendants of Isaac and the descendants of Ishmael." In his address, Prime Minister Netanyahu also said that planned corridor spanning from Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, Israel to Europe, which was discussed at the recently held G20 Summit between himself, US President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of India, would facilitate maritime, rail, communication and energy connectivity for the benefit of over two billion people. _**More to follow...**_

