Left Menu

US homeland security chief, Honduran president to visit Mexico border

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Honduran President Xiomara Castro plan to meet on Saturday at the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas, to discuss cooperation on illegal migration, the Department of Homeland Security said. The administration of President Joe Biden has worked to reduce migration by targeting economic development in Central America's so-called Northern Triangle, which includes Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:00 IST
US homeland security chief, Honduran president to visit Mexico border
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Honduran President Xiomara Castro plan to meet on Saturday at the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas, to discuss cooperation on illegal migration, the Department of Homeland Security said. THE TAKE

The number of migrants caught crossing illegally or presenting themselves at legal border crossings has steadily risen after dropping in mid-May, straining the capacities of U.S. border cities. The administration of President Joe Biden has worked to reduce migration by targeting economic development in Central America's so-called Northern Triangle, which includes Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. KEY QUOTE

"In addition to discussing our continued cooperation with Honduras on reducing irregular migration in a safe, orderly, and humane way, the secretary will oversee southwest border enforcement operations and highlight lawful pathways as an alternative to smugglers," the department said on Friday. BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. border authorities encountered more than 142,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the first half of September, according to data shared by Mexico's president. CONTEXT

Castro was sworn in as the first woman president of Honduras in January 2022, ending the eight-year rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a one-time U.S. ally who has been accused in U.S. courts of corruption and links to drug traffickers. U.S. officials want to work with Castro both to curb illegal immigration from Central America and stem the flow of narcotics through the region and into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023