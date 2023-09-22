US homeland security chief, Honduran president to visit Mexico border

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Honduran President Xiomara Castro plan to meet on Saturday at the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas, to discuss cooperation on illegal migration, the Department of Homeland Security said. THE TAKE

The number of migrants caught crossing illegally or presenting themselves at legal border crossings has steadily risen after dropping in mid-May, straining the capacities of U.S. border cities. The administration of President Joe Biden has worked to reduce migration by targeting economic development in Central America's so-called Northern Triangle, which includes Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. KEY QUOTE

"In addition to discussing our continued cooperation with Honduras on reducing irregular migration in a safe, orderly, and humane way, the secretary will oversee southwest border enforcement operations and highlight lawful pathways as an alternative to smugglers," the department said on Friday. BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. border authorities encountered more than 142,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the first half of September, according to data shared by Mexico's president. CONTEXT

Castro was sworn in as the first woman president of Honduras in January 2022, ending the eight-year rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a one-time U.S. ally who has been accused in U.S. courts of corruption and links to drug traffickers. U.S. officials want to work with Castro both to curb illegal immigration from Central America and stem the flow of narcotics through the region and into the United States.

