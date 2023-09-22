Investigation into Senator Menendez is ongoing, US attorney says

The federal prosecutor who charged U.S. Senator Robert Menendez and his wife with bribery offenses said on Friday that an investigation into their efforts to protect three New Jersey businessmen and benefit Egypt's government was ongoing.

"We are not done. And I want to encourage anyone with information to come forward and to come forward quickly," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, told reporters.

