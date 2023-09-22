Left Menu

Kochi Metro Rail achieves revenue increase of 145 per cent, makes operational profit: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:30 IST
Kerala's Kochi Metro Rail Limited has recorded a significant increase in its operational income when compared with the figures of the previous years, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said KMRL has achieved a 145 per cent increase in revenue in the financial year 2022-23 and has also made an operational profit.

''The operational income of Kochi Metro has increased from Rs 54.32 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 134.04 crore in FY 2022-23,'' Vijayan said.

Vijayan said the metro service, a proud initiative of Kerala launched in 2017, has overcome various crises, including challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the growth of the public transport sector fuels the development progress of the country and that the metro too would play a role in improving the state's prospects.

Vijayan emphasised that state-of-the-art infrastructure is essential for a developed society and that the Left government is moving ahead with various projects to mould Kerala into a knowledge society.

''The government is also devising plans to provide efficient and developed public transport systems in the state,'' he said.

