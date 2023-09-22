PM to flag off Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express on Sunday
The Vande Bharat Express between Udaipur and Jaipur will be formally launched on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off virtually from Delhi, a North Western Railway spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat train will be the third Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan, it said. The Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express' regular service will start from September 25. The train will run six days a week (except Tuesday).
