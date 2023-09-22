Left Menu

Former IPS officer Vijay Raman dies

Former Indian Police Service IPS officer Vijay Raman, who had led the operation in which athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar was killed, died here following an illness, said family sources.He was 72 and battling cancer for the past few months, they said.After retiring in 2011, he had settled down in Pune.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:52 IST
Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vijay Raman, who had led the operation in which athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar was killed, died here following an illness, said family sources.

He was 72 and battling cancer for the past few months, they said.

After retiring in 2011, he had settled down in Pune. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Raman, a 1975-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Superintendent of Police of Bhind district in 1981. On October 1, 1981, he led a police team in an operation which ended in Paan Singh Tomar's death in an encounter.

Raman's last posting was as special Director General of the CRPF. He also led several anti-terrorist and anti-naxal operations.

