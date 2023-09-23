Left Menu

Gurugram man arrested for posting threatening pamphlet outside slum

A man was arrested for allegedly pasting pamphlets in a slum area, threatening the residents to leave, to capture the local scrap business, police said on Friday.

The police received a complaint on August 28 in which the complainant claimed that an unidentified person had pasted threatening pamphlets in a slum in Sector 69. The pamphlet warned the slumdwellers that they would face dire consequences if they did not evacuate. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, the police said.

At that time, the police thought it a sensitive issue but it later turned out to be caused by personal rivalry and the intention to dominate the scarp business, they added.

Asif, a native of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, was arrested by a crime unit team of the Sector 39 police station.

The accused has a scrap shop near the slums. The complainant runs his own scrap business near Asif's shop, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said. Asif pasted the pamphlets outside the slum and the complainant's shop in an attempt to chase him away. The accused in being questioned, Dahiya added.

