Delhi man livestreams suicide attempt on Instagram, rescued by police

A 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill himself over a livestream on social media was saved by police in Delhi's Shahdara, officials said on Friday. The man, who lives alone, was going through marital dispute, they added.

After watching his livestream on Instagram, the man's sister called the police and sought help, following which Farsh Bazar SHO with his team rushed to the man's house at Chhota Thakur Dwara in Shahdara and rescued him, said a senior police official.

The man had inflicted injuries on his arms using a blade and was immediately taken to the hospital, he added.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter, the official said.

