Ten people dead after truck bomb explosion in central Somalia - police

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 18:37 IST
At least ten people died after a truck bomb exploded at a checkpoint in the central Somalia town of Beledweyne, a police officer said on Saturday.

"So far I have seen 10 dead people including soldiers and civilians and over a dozen others injured, but the death toll is sure to rise," Major Ahmed Aden told Reuters.

