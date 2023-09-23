Drone, heroin recovered near Pakistan border in Amritsar

A drone and a packet of heroin were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Saturday, a Border Security Force official said.

The quadcopter was recovered in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, the official added.

BSF personnel intercepted the drone near Mahawa village in Amritsar on Saturday.

During the search operation, the drone and the 500-gram packet of heroin was recovered from a paddy field on the village's outskirts, the official said.

