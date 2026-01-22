Escalation at the Border: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Routes

In a significant escalation of tension, Israel launched airstrikes on four border crossings along the Syria-Lebanon frontier, which it claims are used by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah for weapons smuggling.

The strikes underscore ongoing unrest in the region despite a U.S.-brokered 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which ended prolonged hostilities. The truce has been marred by accusations of breaches, with Lebanon facing increased pressure to disarm Hezbollah.

A recent strike in the southern Lebanese village of Qennarit injured 19 people, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes as aggressive acts targeting civilians, marking a dangerous escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)