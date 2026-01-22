Left Menu

Escalation at the Border: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Routes

Israel launched strikes on four border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes. Despite a 2024 ceasefire, tensions persist, with accusations of violations from both sides. A recent strike wounded 19 people, raising concerns of escalating aggression against Lebanese civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:05 IST
Escalation at the Border: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Routes
In a significant escalation of tension, Israel launched airstrikes on four border crossings along the Syria-Lebanon frontier, which it claims are used by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah for weapons smuggling.

The strikes underscore ongoing unrest in the region despite a U.S.-brokered 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which ended prolonged hostilities. The truce has been marred by accusations of breaches, with Lebanon facing increased pressure to disarm Hezbollah.

A recent strike in the southern Lebanese village of Qennarit injured 19 people, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes as aggressive acts targeting civilians, marking a dangerous escalation.

