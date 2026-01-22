Judicial Intervention Halts DOJ Review in Journalist Case

In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge has ordered a temporary halt in the review process of materials seized from Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson during an FBI search. The search is linked to an investigation into unauthorized sharing of classified information.

This decision came after the Washington Post and Natanson filed a request to reclaim the confiscated property, citing potential infringements on First Amendment rights related to press and speech freedoms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter has set a hearing for next month to further examine the request, maintaining a status quo until the Justice Department can respond. The initial search was connected to a criminal proceeding against a Pentagon contractor accused of withholding national defense information.

(With inputs from agencies.)