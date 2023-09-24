Left Menu

Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts 'Bullet Gang'

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-09-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 15:23 IST
Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts 'Bullet Gang'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police has arrested three people of a chain snatching gang which had terrified the city residents with brazen attacks and robbing jewellery worth lakhs in mere one and half months, an officer said on Sunday.

Among those arrested was the leader of the gang, which went by the name 'Bullet' gang because its members went out hunting for victims on Bullet motorbikes.

The three included a goldsmith who used to buy the snatched items from the gang.

According to ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, the Gurugram Police had been receiving complaints for the last one and half month about heavy built youths coming on Bullet in the East Zone and snatching gold items from unsuspecting people. ''The gang used to carry out crimes especially early in the morning, when people would go out for a walk. Women were their main targets,'' Dahiya said. Police have recovered Rs 1.27 lakh in cash, one gold chain, and one cylinder from their possession, said the ACP. The accused were identified as Shubham, a resident of Nainital and the leader of the gang. His associates were Ajay, a resident of Bihar, and Nav Kumar, a native of West Bengal, and the goldsmith of the gang, said police. ''Nav Kumar had been operating a jewellery shop in Chakkarpur village for the last six months. We are questioning the accused,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023