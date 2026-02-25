Left Menu

Former SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi Joins OYO's Board Amidst IPO Preparations

Ajay Tyagi, former SEBI Chairman, has joined OYO's parent company PRISM as an Independent Director, enhancing its board amidst IPO plans. His expertise in governance and capital markets aligns with PRISM's goals to access public markets and strengthen its governance framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Tyagi, the former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has been appointed as an Independent Director on the board of OYO's parent company, PRISM, the company announced on Wednesday. His appointment comes as PRISM is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Reflecting on Tyagi's experience, OYO's statement highlighted his significant contributions to market regulation and governance, crucial as the company looks to strengthen its governance standards. Tyagi's experience in overseeing India's securities markets during his tenure at SEBI from 2017 to 2022 will be invaluable to PRISM, especially as it seeks to raise Rs 6,650 crore through its upcoming IPO.

Joining a board consisting of notable figures from various industries, including former executives from Starbucks and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik, Tyagi will bring his depth in capital-markets regulation and public-institution stewardship to PRISM. The appointment aligns with PRISM's strategic priority of expanding its operational framework while ensuring long-term accountability to stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Winds: EDP Renovaveis Eyes Continued U.S. Market Growth

Optimistic Winds: EDP Renovaveis Eyes Continued U.S. Market Growth

 Global
2
Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

 United Kingdom
3
Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

 India
4
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026