Iraq will restrict all internal transactions to Iraqi dinars next year - C. bank governor
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:00 IST
Iraq will restrict all internal commercial and other transactions to Iraqi dinars instead of U.S. dollars next year, Iraqi Central Bank Governor Ali al-Allaq said on Sunday, according to state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
