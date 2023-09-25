Left Menu

Missing Pakistani journalist turned promoter of ex-PM Imran Khan returns home - police

A prominent Pakistani TV journalist turned promoter of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party returned home on Monday, police and his lawyer said, giving no indication of where he had been since he disappeared in May. A court last week gave the police until Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:22 IST
Missing Pakistani journalist turned promoter of ex-PM Imran Khan returns home - police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A prominent Pakistani TV journalist turned promoter of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party returned home on Monday, police and his lawyer said, giving no indication of where he had been since he disappeared in May.

A court last week gave the police until Sept. 26 to recover Imran Riaz, a social media influencer popular with Khan's followers, or face legal action. Police had told the court he was not in their custody or being held by intelligence agencies. Riaz, who has more than five million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, had taken on the Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies after Khan was removed from power in April 2022 and blamed the army for his ouster.

The latest criticism by Riaz of the military included serious accusations made without producing evidence. Local police have said they detained him in the eastern city of Sialkot on May 11, two days after Khan's supporters attacked military installations as the former leader was arrested. The police said they had detained Riaz in connection with the violence but had released him on May 15 and had no further information on his whereabouts.

"Imran Riaz has been safely recovered. He is now with his family," the police said in a statement on Monday. His lawyer Ali Ashfaq also said he had been reunited with his family. Neither he nor the police statement said where he had been.

Five policemen deployed outside his house did not allow any media access to him, telling reporters that they would permit only people requested by those inside. In statements to the Lahore High Court, which has been hearing petitions seeking his release, police had testified that Riaz was not in the custody of any of the Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Human rights groups have accused those agencies of being behind the disappearances of political workers, leader and rights activists, allegations which the authorities deny. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023