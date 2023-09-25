Germany to reject EU renovations enforcement to relieve construction sector - minister
The German government will reject a European Union plan to enforce buildings renovation standards in the bloc, construction minister Klara Geywitz said on Monday as she announced a relief package for the struggling construction sector.
The government will also promote the conversion of empty offices and shops into apartments with 480 million euros ($510.19 million) over the next two years, Geywitz added. ($1 = 0.9408 euros)
