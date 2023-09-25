DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 25

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ** SAO PAULO, Brazil - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh on an official to Brazil at the invitation of the country's President Lula da Silva. (To Sept. 26)

** ROME - Minister of national defense of Romania Angel Tilvar is paying an official visit to the Italian Republic. (To Oct. 27) ** ANKARA - Bakhtiyor Saidov, minister of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan, will visit Turkey. (To Sept. 27)

** CHISINAU - French Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu is to arrive on an official visit to Moldova. ** LONDON - Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir will undertake a two-day working visit to London. (To Sept. 26)

** BEIJING - European Commission's Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Economy and Trade Valdis Dombrovskis meets Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for the 10th EU-China High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing – 1100 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on a one-day visit to the Azeri enclave of Nakhchivan.

** PARIS - French foreign minister Catherine Colonna holds a press conference with Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani – 1900 GMT. ** SEOUL - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin meets with Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Funakoshi Takehiro, and China's Assistant Foreign Minister, Nong Rong, in Seoul ahead of high-level trilateral talks. BEIJING - EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis visits China (to Sept 26). MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3)

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders gather for the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept. 26) BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is scheduled to embark on an official visit to the People's Republic of China (to Sept 30). RIGA - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will visit Latvia (to Sept 26). WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a summit with Pacific Island nation leaders at the White House.

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics with military honours in Berlin - 0800 GMT VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Moscow for talks – 0900 GMT. ** PRAGUE - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Czech business leaders attend the Green Deal Summit in Prague – 0700 GMT.

** SEOUL - South Korea's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Chung Byung-won, Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Funakoshi Takehiro, and China's Assistant Foreign Minister, Nong Rong, hold a meeting in Seoul as they seek to arrange the first summit of their leaders since 2019 – 0100 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi - 0800 GMT NEW YORK CITY, United States - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. - 1845 GMT - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 ** VIENNA - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg holds a news conference with his counterparts from four neighboring countries Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia – 1245 GMT.

** MILAN - Italian Energy Summit 2023. (To Sept 28) LIMA - OECD Economic Surveys: Peru 2023. MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 ** HELSINKI - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visits Finland and meets Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and President Sauli Niinisto. Kallas will also participate in a panel discussion in Helsinki Security Forum – 1400 GMT.

** HELSINKI - French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna visits Helsinki and meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen – 0700 GMT. ** HELSINKI - Latvian president Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Finland and meets with Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo – 1015 GMT.

** BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius receives Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Berlin. ** PHNOM PENH - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits Cambodia and is scheduled to meet with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speak to the press following talks in Berlin - 1115 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel are among those who will take part in the Berlin Global Dialogue, which will bring together 300 global policy and business leaders to discuss the future of the global economy - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ** HELSINKI - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will visit Finland at the invitation of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives President of Kazakhstan Kassim-Schomart Tokajew, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev - 0645 GMT

LUSAKA - Zambia's Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane will on Friday present the 2024 national budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 63rd year of independence. CHINA – 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 PARIS - The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Forum on Green Finance and Investment (To Oct 3). JAKARTA - Second ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Oct. 4) GUINEA – 65th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International Day of Non-violence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 12th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 17th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

** BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits China. (To Oct. 9) PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government. (To Oct. 10) LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 MARRAKESH, Morocco - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Fall meetings. (To Oct. 15) GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 MONROVIA - Liberian Senate election. GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty. FIJI – 53rd anniversary of independence. MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 GIBRALTAR - Gibraltar Parliamentary election. BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from NATO countries attend a two-day meeting in Brussels (To Oct. 13). GLOBAL - World Sight Day. BALI – 21st anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present his government's 2024 budget in parliament. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 13th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

AUSTRALIA – Australia Referendum Election. WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian Presidency Election. WARSAW - Polish Referendum Election. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. WARSAW - Polish Senate Election. WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 12th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 12th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 SWITZERLAND - Swiss National Council Election. BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

WASHINGTON DC - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the United States. (To Oct 26) GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a meeting with ministers and deputy ministers. LIBYA – 11th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 11th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 ** STOCKHOLM - First day of French President Emanuel Macron's two-day state visit to Sweden. (To Oct. 25) LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, for a visit, which will include state dinner. LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 44th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy Presidency Election. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12 SAN FRANCISCO, United States - US hosts APEC leaders' meeting (to November 18)

GLOBAL - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 12th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 GENEVA - State visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in Switzerland (to November 16).

GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 32nd anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 15th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, lasted nearly three days, and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 12th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)