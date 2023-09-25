SC refuses to entertain plea against reduction of qualifying percentile to zero for NEET-PG 2023

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition against reduction of cut off qualifying percentile to zero for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), 2023 counselling.

The move will enable all those who appeared for the test to go for the counselling.

The decision has drawn criticism as many feel mediocre medical students will secure seats in specialised postgraduate courses jeopardising public health. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reduced the cut off percentile to zero across all categories for NEET PG 2023 counselling on Wednesday amid the ongoing admission session.

''It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to 'zero' across all categories by MoHFW,'' said a notice issued by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud which said the plea will be heard during the day.

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said the plea has not been filed for admission alone, and in fact, it was on the issue of qualifying percentile having been reduced.

''You (petitioner) are not at aspirant,'' the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told the lawyer representing the petitioners and refused to entertain the plea.

