Left Menu

Telangana govt considering introducing air ambulance to serve poor: Health Minister Harish Rao

The Telangana government is considering introducing air ambulance service which will be useful for poor patients in times of medical emergencies, state Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday.He was speaking at an event where he released the 10-year progress report of the Telangana health department.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently said we should soon introduce air ambulance in the state for the poor.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:24 IST
Telangana govt considering introducing air ambulance to serve poor: Health Minister Harish Rao
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is considering introducing air ambulance service which will be useful for poor patients in times of medical emergencies, state Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday.

He was speaking at an event where he released the 10-year progress report of the Telangana health department.

''Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) has recently said we should soon introduce air ambulance in the state (for the poor). Air ambulance is generally available to crorepatis and the rich,'' he said.

Observing that it would take a lot of time for patients in districts like Mulugu to reach Hyderabad or Warangal during a medical emergency, he said patients would be able to reach Hyderabad in about an hour in an air ambulance.

The proposed air ambulance service is meant for poor patients who live in remote places, he said.

On the occasion of releasing the report, Harish Rao extended a warm welcome to the 310 pharmacists who have secured government jobs.

Over the last nine years, 22,600 positions have been filled within the health department. Steps are now being taken to appoint an additional 7,291 posts, said Harish Rao, nephew of Chief Minister KCR.

The minister also highlighted the remarkable progress made in healthcare in the state, moving from the 11th rank in the NITI Aayog health index in 2014 to third rank today, a release from his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023