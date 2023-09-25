Telangana govt considering introducing air ambulance to serve poor: Health Minister Harish Rao

The Telangana government is considering introducing air ambulance service which will be useful for poor patients in times of medical emergencies, state Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday.

He was speaking at an event where he released the 10-year progress report of the Telangana health department.

''Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) has recently said we should soon introduce air ambulance in the state (for the poor). Air ambulance is generally available to crorepatis and the rich,'' he said.

Observing that it would take a lot of time for patients in districts like Mulugu to reach Hyderabad or Warangal during a medical emergency, he said patients would be able to reach Hyderabad in about an hour in an air ambulance.

The proposed air ambulance service is meant for poor patients who live in remote places, he said.

On the occasion of releasing the report, Harish Rao extended a warm welcome to the 310 pharmacists who have secured government jobs.

Over the last nine years, 22,600 positions have been filled within the health department. Steps are now being taken to appoint an additional 7,291 posts, said Harish Rao, nephew of Chief Minister KCR.

The minister also highlighted the remarkable progress made in healthcare in the state, moving from the 11th rank in the NITI Aayog health index in 2014 to third rank today, a release from his office said.

