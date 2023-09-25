Haryana: Unidentified men break into lockers of Ambala cooperative bank

Unidentified men broke into more than two dozen lockers of the Ambala cooperative bank here and took away jewellery and other belongings of bank customers, police said on Monday.

The full estimate of the loss was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Bank employees came to know about the incident Monday morning after a two-day holiday.

The robbers entered the bank by breaking the wall of the strong room, the police said.

Baldevnagar police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said there were 180 lockers in the bank, out of which the thieves managed to break into 32 with a cutter. Apart from collecting video footage from nearby CCTV cameras, police were also questioning some suspicious persons to trace the robbers. The affected bank customers provided details of the items kept in their lockers.

