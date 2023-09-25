France's decision to pull troops out of Niger does not change US posture -State Dept
France's decision to pull its troops out of Niger following a July coup in the West African country does not change U.S. posture in Niger, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday 1,500 troops would withdraw by the end of the year, dealing a huge blow to French influence and counter-insurgency operations in the Sahel region.
