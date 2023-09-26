Left Menu

Man, ex-wife found dead at house in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-09-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 00:27 IST
A formerly married couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in their house here on Monday, police said.

The duo's bodies were found by their family members at their house in Sector 122 here, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies, Chander said.

''A suicide note was found from the spot and a bottle of poisonous substance was also recovered, suggesting that the couple consumed it to kill themselves,'' the DCP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The duo were residents of Meerut. The man lived here in Noida while his former wife in Meerut, the DCP added.

