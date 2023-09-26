Lebanon arrests individual who fired on US embassy last week - security sources
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-09-2023 01:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 01:03 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's security forces have arrested at least one individual involved in shooting at the U.S. embassy last week, two security sources have told Reuters.
One security source said the individual was a Lebanese man. The second security source said ammunition he had in his position had also been seized.
