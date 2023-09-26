China firmly opposes US inclusion of some Chinese entities on Iran list - commerce ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 07:38 IST
- Country:
- China
China firmly opposes the U.S. inclusion of some Chinese companies and individuals in Iran-related sanctions, Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said the U.S. had included some Chinese entities into a sanction list in connection with Tehran's drone and military aircraft development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic wins U.S. Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Southgate says he talked Walker out of England retirement twice; Tennis-Dabrowski and Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles title and more
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Southgate says he talked Walker out of England retirement twice; Tennis-Dabrowski and Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles title and more
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with U.S. will happen in "near future"-foreign ministry
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with U.S. will happen in "near future"-foreign ministry