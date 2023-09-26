Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gujarat, attend organisational meetings and other events

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-09-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:16 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gujarat, attend organisational meetings and other events
RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a visit to Gujarat from Tuesday to take part in various events, including organisational meetings of the RSS between September 29 and October 1 in Ahmedabad.

Bhagwat will arrive in Surat on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he will attend an event organised by Donate Life, an NGO working in the field of organ donation, according to a statement issued by RSS Gujarat's media in-charge Vijay Thakar.

At the event, to be held at an indoor stadium in Surat, Bhagwat will felicitate families of nearly 70 organ donors from south Gujarat region in the presence of doctors who performed surgeries to retrieve organs from the bodies of donors as well as beneficiaries who received a new lease of life following organ implant, Donate Life founder Nilesh Mandlewala said.

On September 28, the RSS chief will attend an event of YPO (also known as Young Presidents' Organisation) in Ahmedabad, the statement by Thakar said.

From September 29 till October 1, Bhagwat will chair various organisational meetings of the RSS in Ahmedabad, during which different issues pertaining to Sangh's activities in Gujarat will be discussed, the statement said.

Bhagwat will leave Gujarat on October 2 morning, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023