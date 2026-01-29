Tragedy Strikes at Surat Plastic Plant: Owners Arrested

The owners of a plastic manufacturing plant in Surat have been arrested following a fatal explosion that resulted in the death of four workers and injured another, as reported by local police on Thursday.

Identified as Mohammed Hussain Memon, aged 37, and his brother Mohammed Abdul Qadir Memon, aged 35, the proprietors face charges for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence. The incident took place on January 19 at their factory situated in the Udhna Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate, where a crusher machine exploded, inflicting severe burn injuries on five workers.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, four out of the five workers died due to their injuries over the subsequent nine days. The Surat police disclosed that the factory was operating without the necessary fire safety no-objection certification and had not provided adequate safety gear to its employees. Consequently, a case has been logged against the Memon brothers, residents of Aman Society in the vicinity, at the Udhna police station.