Three booked for cheating loan seekers of Rs 8.6 lakh in Nagpur

An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating two people of Rs 8.6 lakh on the pretext of helping them get loans in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, Nikhil Malik (30), Nagesh Pawar (33), and Akshay Bharatkar (30) offered their services to the complainant who was in need of financial assistance.

While the complainant secured a loan from a bank, the accused managed to extract details of his bank account and password of the bank's mobile application, an official said.

The trio allegedly siphoned off Rs 4.25 lakh from the complainant's account and refused to return the sum, he said. The accused also similarly cheated a woman of Rs 4.40 lakh, the official said. A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the trio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)