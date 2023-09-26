Left Menu

West Bengal: 14-year-old boy on way to school killed after being hit by SUV

Sheikh Samim Aktar 14 and Nazima Parveen 13 were immediately taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.Doctors there declared Aktar dead, while Parveen was undergoing treatment, police said.Protesting the death, locals blocked the highway with tree trunks.

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:03 IST
West Bengal: 14-year-old boy on way to school killed after being hit by SUV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy died and his cousin was injured in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday after they were hit by an SUV while they were going to school, police said.

The incident happened on the Burdwan-Bankura highway in Metedanga village in Khandaghosh police station area, they said.

The two cousins were walking to school when the SUV which was heading towards Bankura hit them. Sheikh Samim Aktar (14) and Nazima Parveen (13) were immediately taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors there declared Aktar dead, while Parveen was undergoing treatment, police said.

Protesting the death, locals blocked the highway with tree trunks. After assurances from the police that speeding vehicles would be reigned in, the blockade was withdrawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023