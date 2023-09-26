Left Menu

Panchayat dept official caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in MP's Barwani

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:09 IST
Panchayat dept official caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in MP's Barwani
An official from the panchayat department was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a village official after threatening to register a case against him in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday, an official said.

A team of Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) caught Ravikant Uikey, the chief executive officer of Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat, while accepting the bribe amount at his office, the SPE's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praveen Baghel said. Sunil Brahmane, the panchayat secretary of Lavani village, had alleged that Uikey had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him after threatening to register a case accusing him of bungling up the construction of a boundary wall under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he said.

Accordingly, the SPE laid a trap and Uikey was caught when he sent Brahmane and his subordinate clerk to keep the money in a car, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Uikey and further probe was underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

