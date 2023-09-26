Left Menu

Assam: Two held with 74 tortoises at railway station

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:04 IST
Two persons were arrested with over 70 tortoises at Assam's Lumding railway station, an official said on Tuesday.

The recovery was made from the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express on Monday, he said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), acting on an intelligence report, recovered the reptiles during a search operation in the train at Lumding railway station upon its arrival.

A total of 74 tortoises were found inside six containers, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release said on Tuesday.

The two persons were immediately taken into custody and on further interrogation, they confessed that the reptiles were being transported from Silchar to Guwahati, it said.

