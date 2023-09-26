Left Menu

ASI thwarts snatching attempt in Delhi's model town: Police

The video has gone viral on social media.ASI Ajay Jha, posted in the communication department of the Delhi Police, displayed bravery and stopped snatchers who were fleeing on a scooter at the Model Town market by kicking them, the police wrote on X in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:33 IST
ASI thwarts snatching attempt in Delhi's model town: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Prompt action by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) averted a snatching incident near the Model Town area here, police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has posted a 39-second video, sharing the CCTV footage of the incident, on X. The video has gone viral on social media.

''ASI Ajay Jha, posted in the communication department of the Delhi Police, displayed bravery and stopped snatchers who were fleeing on a scooter at the Model Town market by kicking them,'' the police wrote on X in Hindi. It said Jha went to the Model Town market for some work around 5.10 pm on Sunday when he heard screaming voices and saw two men trying to flee on a scooter.

He ran towards the scooter and kicked it.

While kicking the moving two-wheeler, the ASI fell on the ground and sustained a fracture in his hand. The snatchers lost control over the scooter and also fell on the ground. They were overpowered by the people present at the spot and a stolen purse was recovered from their possession, police said in the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023