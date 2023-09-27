France confirms that its ambassador to Niger has left the country
France's ambassador to Niger has left the country, said the French presidency on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports.
Two security sources had told Reuters earlier that the French ambassador in Niger had been flown out of the country on Wednesday morning.
