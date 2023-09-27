Private Travis King in US custody after North Korea expulsion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:07 IST
- United States
Private Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea two months ago, is in U.S. custody after being expelled by North Korea into China, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not offer further details.
