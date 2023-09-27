Left Menu

Private Travis King in US custody after North Korea expulsion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:07 IST
Private Travis King in US custody after North Korea expulsion
Private Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea two months ago, is in U.S. custody after being expelled by North Korea into China, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not offer further details.

