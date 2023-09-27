UAW plans to strike additional auto targets absent serious progress Friday -- source

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union plans to strike additional Detroit Three automotive facilities on Friday absent serious progress, a source told Reuters.

UAW President Shawn Fain plans to announce new targets at 10 a.m. in online remarks and workers would walk out of additional facilities at 12 p.m., the source added. On Sept. 22, the UAW expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, but kept its Ford walkout limited to a single plant.

