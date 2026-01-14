Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality
Delhi continues to battle a cold wave with temperatures slightly rising, yet remaining below normal. Air quality remains severely compromised, with an AQI marked as 'very poor'. The India Meteorological Department predicts persistent cold and poor air quality, urging precautionary measures.
Delhi is in the grip of a cold wave, persisting for the fourth straight day. Temperatures showed a modest rise, but the winter chill remains unbroken, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD reported that Wednesday's maximum temperature in Delhi was 20 degrees Celsius, marginally above the normal range, while the minimum recorded was 3.8 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal average. The cold spell has sustained temperatures near 3 degrees Celsius for much of the week, with historic lows seen earlier in January.
Compounding the weather woes, the capital city's air quality languishes in the 'very poor' bracket, with a 24-hour average AQI of 353. The Central Pollution Control Board attributes pollution sources from transport, industries, and construction activities, urging residents to limit outdoor exposure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
